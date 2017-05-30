Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) insider Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $570,540.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Steris PLC (STE) opened at 77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.30. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Get Steris PLC alerts:

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Steris PLC had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post $4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Steris PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Steris PLC (STE) Insider Daniel A. Carestio Sells 7,590 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/steris-plc-ste-insider-sells-570540-30-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Steris PLC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Steris PLC during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steris PLC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,192,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Steris PLC by 37.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,278,000 after buying an additional 215,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Steris PLC during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Steris PLC from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Steris PLC Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Steris PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.