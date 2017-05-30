Steris PLC (STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris PLC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Steris PLC reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steris PLC.

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.47 million. Steris PLC had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steris PLC from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Steris PLC news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,340 shares of company stock worth $2,367,614. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC by 92.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 52,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steris PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,178,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris PLC (STE) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. 377,875 shares of the stock were exchanged. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Steris PLC’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Steris PLC

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

