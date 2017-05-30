EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Insider Sells $1,083,150.00 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $1,083,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,417.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) opened at 65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wunderlich assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

