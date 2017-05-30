Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect Steel Dynamics (STLD) Share Price

Media stories about Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steel Dynamics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) opened at 33.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $5,000,113.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,730,345.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

