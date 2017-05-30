Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note published on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) opened at 33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $5,000,113.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,730,345.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

