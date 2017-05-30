Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 20th. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics, Inc. owns and operates a flat-rolled steel mini-mill. Steel Dynamics operates in the production and sale of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel coils. The company’s customers consist of intermediate steel processors, steel service centers and end users including manufacturers of cold-rolled strip, oil and gas transmission pipe, and mechanical and structural tubing. “

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a $40.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) opened at 33.71 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $5,000,113.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,730,345.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 29,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 98,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

