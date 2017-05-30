State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 4,220 RH (RH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,055,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after buying an additional 128,901 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in RH by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,009,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after buying an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 100.0% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in RH by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,161,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after buying an additional 53,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $20,748,000.

Shares of RH (NYSE RH) opened at 57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. RH has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585 million. RH had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on RH in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Buckingham Research raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on RH from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.45.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had two segments: RH Segment and Waterworks. It offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.

