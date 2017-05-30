State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $57 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Becton Dickinson and worth $56,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,848,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,028,153,000 after buying an additional 501,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,991,654,000 after buying an additional 345,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,246,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,399,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,289,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,846,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,719,000 after buying an additional 194,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) opened at 186.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.00. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $161.29 and a 52 week high of $187.69.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post $9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.09.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $5,349,714.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,171,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

