Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,322,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,035,000 after buying an additional 220,485 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,647,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,476,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,805,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,501,000 after buying an additional 99,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional Capital LLC now owns 2,350,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,013,000 after buying an additional 1,365,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) opened at 83.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $171,049.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,912.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

