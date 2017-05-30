State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.47 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 270.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) opened at 95.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $323,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

