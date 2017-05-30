Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 5,455 Shares of State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.21% of State Bank Financial Corp worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) opened at 25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. State Bank Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. State Bank Financial Corp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. State Bank Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Bank Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other State Bank Financial Corp news, Director John D. Houser sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $119,508.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,682 shares in the company, valued at $978,308.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

