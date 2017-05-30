StarTek (SRT) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about StarTek (NYSE:SRT) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StarTek earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of StarTek (NYSE SRT) opened at 11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Arnaud Ajdler sold 119,919 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,361,080.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,704.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider, delivering customer care solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Nearshore and Offshore. As of December 31, 2016, its Domestic segment included the operations of 13 facilities in the United States and one facility in Canada; its Offshore segment included the operations of four facilities in the Philippines, and its Nearshore segment included the operations of two facilities in Honduras and one facility in Jamaica.

