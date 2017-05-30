Stadium Group plc (SDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Stadium Group plc (LON:SDM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Stadium Group plc (LON:SDM) opened at 130.0001 on Thursday. Stadium Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 61.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 137.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 49.63 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.42.

Get Stadium Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Stadium Group plc’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/stadium-group-plcs-sdm-corporate-rating-reaffirmed-at-n1-singer-updated-updated.html.

About Stadium Group plc

Stadium Group plc is a provider of integrated electronic technologies. The Company operates through two divisions, including Technology Products, which incorporates wireless, interface and displays, power and stontronics, and integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (iEMS) provided through design and manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Stadium Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadium Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.