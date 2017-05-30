Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary Sells 12,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 3,069 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 66.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology service provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

