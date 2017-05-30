Square Inc (SQ) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

“We maintain our positive view as Square builds a uniquely positioned micro / SMB payment and services ecosystem.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SQ. Compass Point increased their price target on Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr upgraded Square from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Square (NYSE SQ) opened at 22.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Square has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $461.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $49,148.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,221,738 shares of company stock worth $57,148,216 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Square by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,480,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,229,000 after buying an additional 6,065,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Square by 24.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,124,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 2,183,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,975,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,665,000 after buying an additional 241,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Square by 131.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,813,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,086,000 after buying an additional 6,140,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Square by 641.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,578,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after buying an additional 7,422,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

