Square Inc (SQ) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Instinet

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by Instinet from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Square from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.83 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Square (NYSE SQ) opened at 22.33 on Thursday. Square has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.66 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $6,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $17,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,221,738 shares of company stock worth $57,148,216 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $22,154,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Square by 119.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,362,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 88.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 170,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 155.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

