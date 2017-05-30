SQS Software Quality Systems AG Announces Dividend of €0.15 (SQS)

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (LON:SQS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (LON:SQS) opened at 437.45 on Tuesday. SQS Software Quality Systems AG has a one year low of GBX 392.00 and a one year high of GBX 645.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.06. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 138.56 million.

In related news, insider Diederik (Dik) Vos purchased 2,000 shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,973.67).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQS. Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG from GBX 771 ($9.90) to GBX 688 ($8.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 603 ($7.75) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 620 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, N+1 Singer downgraded shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 858 ($11.02) to GBX 599 ($7.69) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 632 ($8.12).

About SQS Software Quality Systems AG

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).

