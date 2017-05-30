Spirit Realty Capital, Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Friday. FBR & Co analyst D. Corak now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 7.34 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 288.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 251,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 269,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 128,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,964,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

