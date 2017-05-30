Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Maintains Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE SRC) opened at 7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

In other news, EVP Boyd Messmann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,586.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jackson Hsieh purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,805.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

