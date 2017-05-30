Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 824,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.31 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

In other news, VP Edmundo Miranda sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $185,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

