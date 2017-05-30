Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,825 ($49.13).
Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) opened at 5690.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,607.55. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.18 billion. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,250.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,815.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s previous dividend of $22.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.
In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc news, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,787 ($61.49) per share, with a total value of £51,699.60 ($66,409.25). Also, insider James Whalen sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($61.48), for a total transaction of £171,578.10 ($220,395.76).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.
