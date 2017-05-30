Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,825 ($49.13).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc alerts:

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) opened at 5690.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,607.55. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.18 billion. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,250.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,815.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/spirax-sarco-engineering-plc-spx-lowered-to-hold-at-numis-securities-ltd-2-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s previous dividend of $22.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc news, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,787 ($61.49) per share, with a total value of £51,699.60 ($66,409.25). Also, insider James Whalen sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($61.48), for a total transaction of £171,578.10 ($220,395.76).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.