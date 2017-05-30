Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Speedway Motorsports has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Speedway Motorsports to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Speedway Motorsports Inc. alerts:

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE TRK) opened at 17.18 on Tuesday. Speedway Motorsports has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/speedway-motorsports-inc-trk-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-11th-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 1.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRK. TheStreet cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc (SMI), through its operating subsidiaries, is a promoter, marketer and sponsor of motorsports activities in the United States. The Company’s operations consist of promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports racing events, merchandising and other related activities conducted at its various speedway facilities located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.