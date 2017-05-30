SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,515,778 shares, a decrease of 3.6% from the April 28th total of 182,018,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,372,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at 241.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $198.65 and a 52 week high of $242.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day moving average of $230.92.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

