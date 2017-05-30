SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) Short Interest Update

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE:KRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,352,559 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 28th total of 28,331,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,093,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) opened at 52.84 on Tuesday. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

About SPDR KBW Regional Banking

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

