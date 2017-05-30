SpartanNash Co (SPTN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Pivotal Research

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of SpartanNash (SPTN) opened at 30.82 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Staples sold 24,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $807,568.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,171 shares of company stock worth $7,141,793. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,169,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

