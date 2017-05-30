Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Spark Energy Inc alerts:

SPKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upped their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Spark Energy (SPKE) opened at 43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of -1.76. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Shares of Spark Energy are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 16th.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.07 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/spark-energy-inc-spke-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 3,807 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $164,195.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 344,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,088.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 21,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $916,253.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Spark Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spark Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 91,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Energy (SPKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.