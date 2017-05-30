Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $654.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.80 million. Southwest Gas Holdings had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.11%. Southwest Gas Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) opened at 79.35 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Southwest Gas Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other Southwest Gas Holdings news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $28,007.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,961.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,594,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,673,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 126,338 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings by 12.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,764,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Bank of America Corp cut Southwest Gas Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

