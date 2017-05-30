Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southern Co (SO)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Southern (NYSE SO) traded down 0.10% on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,939 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Southern has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

In other news, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Y. Kerr II sold 68,609 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $3,433,880.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 358.8% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

