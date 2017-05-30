Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.24

News articles about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ ERIC) traded down 1.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,278 shares. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company’s market cap is $22.61 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $46.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-eric-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.