Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne's scale.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE DKS) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,424 shares. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

