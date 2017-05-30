Innodata (INOD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innodata earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Innodata (NASDAQ INOD) opened at 1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $43.99 million. Innodata has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innodata will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. The Company’s technology and services power information products and online retail destinations around the world. Its segments include Content Services (CS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS) and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The CS segment provides solutions, such as development of digital content (including e-books), development of digital information products, and operational support of digital information products and systems.

