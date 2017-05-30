Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE CP) traded down 0.30% on Monday, hitting $158.85. The company had a trading volume of 735,449 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $157.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

