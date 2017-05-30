Seaspan (SSW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seaspan earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 51 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on SSW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Seaspan in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seaspan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $8.00 price target on Seaspan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Seaspan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Seaspan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of Seaspan (SSW) traded up 1.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,122 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $627.33 million. Seaspan has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.09 million. Seaspan had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seaspan will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Seaspan’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.51%.

Seaspan Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

