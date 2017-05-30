Veolia Environnement SA (VE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Veolia Environnement SA (NYSE:VE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veolia Environnement SA earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Veolia Environnement SA Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA (Veolia) is engaged in providing environmental management services, which include drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater and sanitation services, and waste management and energy services. The Company’s segments include France; Europe, excluding France; Rest of the world; Global Businesses, and Other.

