Celanese (CE) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

News articles about Celanese (NYSE:CE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celanese earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) traded down 0.23% on Monday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 532,590 shares. Celanese has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Vetr raised Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.79 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

