Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Affect Medtronic plc. (MDT) Share Price

News articles about Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medtronic plc. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the medical technology company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $88.50) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic plc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Medtronic plc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic plc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.52.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE MDT) opened at 85.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Medtronic plc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Medtronic plc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic plc. news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $7,867,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,469,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

