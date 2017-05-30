Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Williams Partners (WPZ) Stock Price

Press coverage about Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 42 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) opened at 40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Williams Partners has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

