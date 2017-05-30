Weyerhaeuser (WY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyerhaeuser earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE WY) opened at 33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Rick R. Holley sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 557,707 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick R. Holley sold 33,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,176,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 571,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,106,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,633 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

