Ocera Therapeutics (OCRX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Headlines about Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocera Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ OCRX) remained flat at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,580 shares. Ocera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company’s market cap is $29.96 million.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ocera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,816.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ocera Therapeutics will post ($0.99) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ocera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ocera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

About Ocera Therapeutics

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

