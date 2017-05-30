Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albany Molecular Research earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRI. Morgan Stanley lowered Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albany Molecular Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) opened at 18.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company’s market cap is $782.57 million. Albany Molecular Research has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.43 million. Albany Molecular Research had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Albany Molecular Research’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany Molecular Research will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

