Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Share Price

Media coverage about Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smith Micro Software earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI) opened at 1.05 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The Company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation (3G), fourth-generation (4G) and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks.

