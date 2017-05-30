Somerset Capital Management LLP Has $278,000 Position in Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Somerset Capital Management LLP held its stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Adecoagro SA makes up 0.1% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Adecoagro SA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) opened at 11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Adecoagro SA has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter. Adecoagro SA had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro SA will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

