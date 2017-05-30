Solaris Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Solaris Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Hess Corp. comprises approximately 1.9% of Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Corp. were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Corp. alerts:

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) opened at 47.20 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $14.82 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $65.56.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.03. Hess Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 126.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Hess Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post ($3.58) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/solaris-asset-management-llc-reduces-position-in-hess-corp-hes-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Wolfe Research raised Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Hess Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.13 to $45.84 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other Hess Corp. news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $112,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,228,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,803,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,552. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.