Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,277.64 ($16.41).

SN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.69) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,345 ($17.28) to GBX 1,280 ($16.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.70), for a total transaction of £98,138.82 ($126,061.43).

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN) opened at 1346.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 11.77 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,290.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,214.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,064.91 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,354.22.

About Smith & Nephew plc

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

