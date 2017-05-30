Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,144 ($14.69) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.34) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,370 ($17.60) to GBX 1,350 ($17.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.21) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.77) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.96) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,279.58 ($16.44).

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1348.338 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,290.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,214.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,064.91 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 11.79 billion.

In other Smith & Nephew plc news, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($15.84), for a total value of £77,346.09 ($99,352.72).

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

