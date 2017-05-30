Smart & Final Stores’ (SFS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart & Final Stores presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores (SFS) traded down 0.76% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 332,220 shares. The stock has a market cap of $955.40 million, a PE ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Smart & Final Stores has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Smart & Final Stores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 53,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $637,807.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David G. Hirz sold 111,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $1,291,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,771,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,031,000 after buying an additional 2,608,286 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter worth $7,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 68.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 35.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 294,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 37.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,032,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

