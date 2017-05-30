Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. Johnson Rice began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) traded up 0.13% on Monday, reaching $52.00. 291,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock’s market cap is $2.06 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $335 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Co Deere sold 3,998,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $184,253,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.76 per share, with a total value of $314,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,341,714.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

