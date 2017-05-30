Signature Financial Management Inc. Has $3,960,000 Position in Deltic Timber Corp (DEL)

Signature Financial Management Inc. held its position in Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,702 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Deltic Timber Corp comprises 1.3% of Signature Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signature Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Deltic Timber Corp worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Deltic Timber Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 793,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Deltic Timber Corp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 600,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,259,000 after buying an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deltic Timber Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deltic Timber Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Deltic Timber Corp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE DEL) opened at 69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.03 million, a PE ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.97. Deltic Timber Corp has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. Deltic Timber Corp had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Deltic Timber Corp will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Deltic Timber Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEL. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Deltic Timber Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America Corp raised Deltic Timber Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deltic Timber Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Deltic Timber Corp Company Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

