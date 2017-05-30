Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

SWIR has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.58 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) traded down 1.47% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,390 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 85.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 376.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

