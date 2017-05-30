Sidoti Trims Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Target Price to $9.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) opened at 11.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $391.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Chairman E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $192,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 240,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 14,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

